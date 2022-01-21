Sally Outram walk: A wonderful walk around the picturesque village of Gringley-on-the-Hill

Some of the features that can be seen on this walk. (Picture: Sally Outram).

It highlights the peaceful tranquillity of the Chesterfield canal, which gracefully meanders through the picturesque North Nottinghamshire countryside.

You will begin the walk in the delightful village of Gringley-on-the-Hill, an area which is steeped in history.

With settlements dating back to the early Bronze Age, it has been suggested that Beacon Hill is the site of a small hillfort, or motte defence.

The views from here are breathtaking, and on a cloudless day, you can just about see York Minster also Lincoln Cathedral, and far across the Trent Valley.

This pretty hilltop village has an eclectic mixture of architecture, with quaint cottages, dovecotes, and an array of ancient barns and buildings.

In 1252, King Henry III granted permission for a weekly market and an annual fair, and the stone remains of a superb medieval market cross, can be seen in the village, along the high street, which is worth a photo or two as you pass by.

The parish church of St Peter and St Paul, towers impressively in the heart of the village.

Exact early documentation of the church is little, however there was indication of a place of worship in the village recorded in the Doomsday Book, which is suggestive of Anglo-Saxon origins.

Whilst there are no visible remains from that era, the earliest surviving parts of the church are Norman, and a blocked arched doorway can clearly be seen.

A visit to church is definitely worthwhile, as it is usually opened every day, but it is best to check beforehand if you plan to add it to your walk itinerary.

If you do decide to visit, look out for the four carved roof bosses – a decoration where the cross members of the roof or ceiling intersect; and the 13th Century Pillar Piscina, which would have been used to cleanse ecclesiastical vessels after prayer. They are very impressive.

Moving on through the village, you will join the Chesterfield Canal, which runs along the outskirts and is utterly charming; the bank side is bursting with a variety of wildlife, flora and fauna.

There is a photo opportunity around every corner, so do not forget to take a camera.

Each season presents its own special offerings, so do not be put off by inclement weather.

As you follow this beautiful waterway, you will eventually reach North Nottinghamshire’s iconic Drakeholes Tunnel and, if you catch a good day, the grassed area close by is the perfect spot for picnic, a chat to the boat dwellers. or just to stop and watch the world go by, before continuing along the pretty towpath to Wiseton, Clayworth and back to Gringley-on-the-Hill.

Allow yourself plenty of extra time to really enjoy this beautiful part of North Nottinghamshire.

Happy Ramblings!

Sally

DID YOU KNOW?

The early tunnels were built without a towpath, and prior to the introduction of motorised vessels, the boats would have been ‘Legged’ through.

This involved men pushing the boat along with their feet, which would have been an exceedingly difficult and dangerous task to undertake.

Basics

Distance: 9 Miles.

Duration: 3 Hours 45mins.

Severity: Moderate

Gradient: Mostly flat

Stiles: None but there are gates.

Maps: Explorer 280

Path info: Paths, tracks, field edge paths, towpath, footpaths. Fields can get muddy, so appropriate footwear is required.

Start point: St. Peters & St. Pauls Church, High Street, Gringley-on-the-Hill. Parking – Roadside. DN10 4RF

Refreshments: Blue Bell Inn, High Street, Gringley-on-the Hill, Sun Inn at Everton, Blacksmiths Arms at Everton, The Yurt, Bawtry Road, Everton.

Directions

We begin our walk at St Peter & St Pauls Church on the high street. Keeping the church to your left, proceed along the village high street heading towards the stone monument. At the monument, turn right continuing along for a short distance, then turning left onto Westwells Lane.

After approximately 100m, turn right and proceed along the country lane, heading out of the village, towards the Chesterfield Canal. Upon reaching the canal, walk down the steps, which you will see to the right, go under the bridge, and continue to walk along the towpath, passing the lock cottage, proceed along for approximately 1.5 miles, where you will come to a tunnel.

At this point, follow the path to the side, leading up to the top of the bank, passing the farm buildings, and continuing along the track until you reach a road intersection. The old pub building (White Swan) elevated to the right, cross over the road, bearing left opposite the pub, and re-joining the towpath just beyond the tunnel, on the right of the canal bank.

Proceed along the towpath towards Wiseton, notice the beautiful ornate bridge, known as Lady’s Bridge, and look out for Kingfisher too, as they are known to habitat this vicinity. Continue beyond the bridge and passing the tiny village of Wiseton, the towpath follows a road, continue to follow the path, bearing left along the bank.

Walk along the path for approximately 2 miles, until you reach the moorings, where you will see an array of colourful Narrowboats, the boat club and bridge. At the bridge, leave the canal towpath, ascending onto the road and follow the footpath into the village of Clayworth.

After a short distance, turn right onto Mill Lane, then continue along onto Toft Dyke Lane, proceed along as the lane becomes a path/track, for approximately ¾ of a mile, where you will reach a gate. Go through the gate and turn right, passing through another gate and continuing between the hedgerows, for approximately 150m, where you will meet a track. Cross over the track, and continue along the field edge path, passing through a small, wooded area, eventually merging onto a track. Following this across the field to the far side hedge, where you will see a way marker for the Trent Valley Way.

At this point, turn left along the field edge path and continue along until you reach the corner. You will see a gap in the hedge, pass through this and turn right, following the path to a woodland area, which is on your left, where you turn left, to follow the footpath as it twists and turns through the woods, eventually emerging at a footbridge.

Cross over the footbridge and turn left, following the field edge path, for a short distance, until you reach the corner of the field. Turn right at the corner and follow the path as it veers left and around a corner, continuing on to grassy path/track.