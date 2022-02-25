Sally Outram walk: A wonderful five mile walk around fascinating Cromwell

Two views that will be seen on this walk (pictures: Sally Outram).

The village was the ancient seat of the Cromwell family, one of them being the infamous Thomas Cromwell, Henry VIII’s chief minister; whom Oliver Cromwell, one of history’s most well-known characters was linked to.

There is evidence of a substantial Roman settlement in the village; many artefacts and finds confirm Cromwell’s rich heritage.

The land between the village and the river is of particular archaeological importance, steeped in Roman history and is also the site of what would have been, a lavish villa.

The beautiful medieval Church of St Giles, on the main street is mostly 13th Century and its impressive tower was an addition in around 1427.

Located in an idyllic setting, the church is also a sanctuary for wildlife.

As part of the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s ‘Wildlife on your Doorstep’ ‘Blue Butterfly’ scheme, its churchyard is wildlife friendly and provides rich uncultivated habitats for many species of animals, plants, and butterflies.

Cromwell is broadly known and referred to as a ‘thankful village,’ a term was used after the Great War to celebrate the fact that all soldiers who left to fight, returned home safely.

The village has no military memorial due to this fact.

One of the great attractions to the area is the picturesque Cromwell Lock and Weir.

It is a large navigation lock on the River Trent which was constructed in 1908.

It is a busy place on occasions with plenty of river traffic and the perfect place to sit and watch the world go by on a sunny afternoon.

Extensive farmland and heathland provide valuable habitats for a variety of wildlife along the river.

Grey heron can be seen catching fish, otters, oystercatchers and kingfishers are ones to look out for too.

The River Trent has many species of fish living in it such as bream, chub, roach, salmon, and eels.

The lock chambers at Cromwell weir are also habitat for microscopic animals or freshwater sponges, which are quite rare and ongoing research is taking place to establish the identity of species that are found at the weir.

We briefly touch the little village of Carlton-On-Trent; the Church of St Mary is a lovely example of Gothic Revival architecture.

Built in 1814 its tall spire can be seen for miles around, as too can the remains of the disused windmill, six storeys high and standing 60ft, it was last in use in 1922.

A pretty little village with many footpaths off should you wish to explore at a later date.

Happy Rambling!

Sally

DID YOU KNOW?

The weir known locally as the ‘Devils Cauldron,’ which is at the side of the lock, is one of the biggest along the River Trent and is the head of tide.

In 1975 tragedy struck; the weather conditions were extreme and during a night navigation exercise, ten members of the 131 Parachute Squadron of the Royal Engineers, lost their lives as their vessel capsized over the crest with only one survivor.

On the bank of the lock there is a memorial garden and stone dedicated to the men.

For more visit;

Twitter: @SallyOutram

The Bas ics

Distance: 5 miles/8km

Gradient: Level

Severity: Easy

Approx. time to walk: 2 ½ hours

Stiles: One

Maps: OS Explorer 271 Newark-On-Trent, OS Landranger 121 Lincoln & Newark-On-Trent

Path Description: Level paths, field paths, tracks, lanes, and riverside bank

Start Point: St. Giles Church, Main Street, Cromwell NG23 6JD

Parking: Main Street, Cromwell

Dog Friendly: Yes; on lead through village

Public Toilets: No

Refreshments: The Plough Inn, Main Street, Norwell, The Great Northern, Carlton-On-Trent

Directions

Starting with your back to St Giles church turn to walk left along the Main Street, passing by the old Doll Museum. Turn left along Church Lane, this is opposite the red phone box. Continue along the lane and walk through a farmyard, passing farm buildings on both sides. Follow the lane uphill to the left, then turn right to go over a narrow bridge which crosses over the A1.

Once over the bridge turn right, and after a short distance turn left and continue to follow the lane to reach the river. You will come to a tight bend in the lane, continue to follow the lane to the right and walk straight ahead walk to Cromwell Lock and the weir. Notice the memorial garden to your right; a dedication to ten members of the 131 Parachute Squadron, Royal Engineers, who tragically lost their lives at the weir in 1975.

After exploring the lock and weir, retrace your steps back along the lane to the tight bend. Here pass through the hedge, which is straight in front of you, continuing north along the top of the embankment by the River Trent. Continue walking along embankment following the gentle path of the river through fields, gravel pits and farmland. The bridleway eventually veers away from the river, continue along the track until you reach a beck and a small bridge. Do not cross over the bridge, take the bridle path to left and continue to walk for approximately five minutes until you reach a lay-by.

At the lay-by turn right along the Old Great North Road, heading towards the pretty village of Carlton-on-Trent. The road then merges in to Church Lane, where you pass the Old Hall on your right, an array of eclectic cottages, houses, the Old Smithy with its huge, upturned horseshoe framing the door, and the lovely Victorian Church with its impressive spire.