Sally Outram walk: A wonderful 6km walk around Tuxford

Some of the stunning views that can be seen on this walk. (Pictures: Sally Outram).

Such an eclectic and vibrant place it really is worth taking your time to explore. Tuxford was historically known as a market town and has a fabulous history with its own village trail, taking in all of the interesting landmarks.

You cannot help but notice the impressive windmill, which is frequently in full sail and delightful to see. It was built in 1820 and is still in working order.

It is open to visitors throughout the year and has a lovely tea room, it is along the route so offers a terrific opportunity to pop in – check for opening times.

At the far end of the village on the green, is the old village Lock Up.

I would recommend checking this out, as its one of only three existing in the county.

It was built in 1823, and has two cells, one for men and one for the women, each with its own earth pit toilet.

With little ventilation, the conditions would have been grim, and would have been frequented on a regular basis by rogue highwaymen and scoundrels.

In 1884 an extension was added to the lock up, which was to house the towns very own fire engine, and archive maps and documentation shows a pinfold which was also situated behind the Lock-Up and remained in use until the mid-1920s.

Tuxford has some wonderful hidden gems, lovely cafes, galleries, and a museum.

The Museum of the Horse is just one of those gems. Originally an 18th Century posting Inn, it now highlights the journey through over 2,000 years of horse history; the earliest pieces dating back to 600 BC.

There is a small charge for entry but well worth a visit and plenty to fill an afternoon as an addition to this interesting walk.

If you are a lover of fine art, then look no further as alongside the museum is a superb gallery filled with original animal and countryside paintings and prints, plus an array of greetings cards too.

Renowned English writer, journalist and spy, Daniel Defoe, mentioned Tuxford in his revolutionary 18th Century masterpiece ‘A tour thro’ the whole island of Great Britain’, which was a journal of his extensive travels and subjective experiences as he travelled through Britain.

He referred to Tuxford as Tuxford in the Clays, as he passed through on his way through Northern Nottinghamshire.

Defoe is probably most famously known for his novel Robinson Crusoe.

Although Tuxford is a relatively small town, it once boasted three railway stations, all of which are now closed.

In 1852, the Great Northern Railway opened the East Coast line through Tuxford and provided local service between Retford and Newark.

In 1897 the Lancashire, Derbyshire and East Coast Railway opened its line, which was to link Sheffield and Chesterfield to Lincoln. The Dukeries Junction, which linked the two other stations, was opened in 1897 and closed in the 1950s.

This wonderful historical town is definitely one not to miss!

Happy ramblings!

Sally

DID YOU KNOW?

Close to Tuxford is Milton, a tiny hamlet which widely known for its impressive mausoleum.

It was completed in 1833 as a tomb for the Duchess of Newcastle and is the only surviving mausoleum in the county of Nottinghamshire.

Basics

Distance: 6.22 km (3.87 miles)

Gradient: Hilly in parts

Severity: Moderate

Approximate time to walk: 1 hr 41 mins

Stiles: None

Maps: OS Explorer 271 Newark on Trent, Retford and Saxilby

Path Description: Country lanes, tracks, and footpaths

Start Point: Car park, Newark Road, Tuxford

Dog friendly: Yes, on lead

Refreshments: Mussel and Crab, Sibthorpe Hill, Chilli Petals, Tuxford, Sun Inn, Tuxford

Directions

Start at the village car park on Newark Road in Tuxford. From the car park turn left and continue along the footpath until you reach the road junction. Cross over the road keeping the gallery to the left. Proceed along crossing over Ollerton Road and continue along Eldon Street until you reach Bevercotes Lane to your left.

Turn left and continue along Bevercotes Lane and follow the lane round bearing right. Continue along the track and onto Wood Lane.

Proceed along Wood Lane heading towards Milton and West Markham, you will eventually arrive at a junction.

Turn right onto Bacon Lane and follow the road up through the village until you reach Main Street. Turn right and follow the lane up to the main B1164.

Turn right onto the footpath and follow this back towards Tuxford. You will pass the Windmill to your left.