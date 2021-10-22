Sally Outram walk: A perfect autumn walk around Newstead Abbey

Some of the beautiful scenes that can be seen on this walk. (pictures: Sally Outram)

There is no better way to enjoy the beautiful autumnal days, than popping on your walking boots and wrapping up warm for an invigorating adventure through villages, woodland tracks, and the historic grounds of the quintessentially English, Newstead Abbey.

The abbey was founded in 1170 and was formerly an Augustinian Priory until the dissolution of the monasteries.

In 1540 King Henry VIII granted the Abbey to Sir John Byron of Colwick and remained in the family for many generations: being the ancestral home of the controversial poet Lord Byron.

Byron was famed for his flamboyancy and became one of England’s best known poetic geniuses.

The landscaped gardens and grounds of the abbey are simply beautiful, with spectacular ornamental gardens and a wide variety of wildlife.

If you are lucky enough, you might even spot the resident peacocks displaying their colourful feathers.

The lake, ponds and pretty waterfalls are fed by the River Leen and provide a stunning backdrop to sit alongside, enjoy the Autumn sunshine, and watch the world go by.

There is also a super little café where you can grab a hot drink or tasty soup to warm you up on a chilly day.

A perfect seasonal walk, it takes us through the villages of Papplewick and Linby, which are full of surprises; from the pretty little cottages and Church of St James to the steam powered museum, Papplewick Pumping Station.

The station was built in the early 1800s by the Nottingham Corporation Water Department to provide clean water from the sandstone to many areas of the region.

It was decommissioned in the late 1960’s and this beautiful Gothic Revival building, is today, one of the nation's most spectacular surviving examples of Victorian engineering and Gothic Revival architecture.

This is a fantastic place to visit, with many bookable events and activities available to enjoy, such as 1940’s weekends, and a Christmas fair, where you can see the steaming in action.

There is also a delightful little tea room where you can enjoy a tasty treat!

The Pumping Station is actually located a couple of miles away from the village, but it is worth taking a look after your walk.

The Church of St James dates to around the 12th century and according to local folklore, one of Robin Hoods Merry Men; Alan-A-Dale was married there.

Linby nestles along the River Leen and small streams, known as Linby Docks, trickle through the pretty village either side of the main street.

As you walk through, notice the impressive stone crosses, Top Cross and Bottom Cross.

Top Cross dates back to medieval time, the bottom to around 1660.

Linby is also known for its culinary connections, it is believed the infamous pancake originated in the village, created by the womenfolk to celebrate the defeat of the Danish invaders who had had enslaved them.

This picturesque village is full of charm with something of interest around every corner.

Happy ramblings!

Sally

Basics

Distance: 5.5 Miles (8.85km)

Gradient: Mostly flat but one ascent and descent

Severity: Easy to Moderate

Approx time to walk: 3 hours

Stiles: One

Maps: OS 270 Sherwood Forest

Path Description: Paths/pavement, tracks, and field edge paths

Start Point: Newstead Abbey car park

Parking: As above

Dog Friendly: Yes, on lead

Public Toilets: Yes, Newstead Abbey

Refreshments: Yes, Newstead Abbey café

Suitable footwear is required.

Directions

1.Starting at Newstead Abbey Car Park, walk away from the Abbey back up towards the main entrance for a short distance until you reach a crossroad.

2.Just after the crossroad turn right along a signposted path, follow this woodland path until you reach a surfaced path by a signpost. Here, turn left and continue to walk along the path/track until you reach some gates, (half a mile). Continue along to the right of the gates until you reach a further gate located by a cottage and walk along the leafy tree lined pathway for one mile.

3.Turn left and walk towards Top Farm which is by the B683 road. At the road turn right and walk along the footpath towards the village of Papplewick. After a short distance, the road veers sharply to the right, passing a row of small cottages, take the left turn at Papplewick Lodge then turn right at the waymarked path to Linby.

4.Continue along towards Papplewick Church; you will see another waymarker which directs you into a field through a gate. Proceed along the field path; continue to the next gate and into another field, keeping to the right along the field edge path until you reach another signpost which directs you to a small road to the village of Linby.

5.At the road cross over and turn right to walk along the footpath. Pass the Bottom Cross and continue until you reach the Horse and Groom Pub, cross over to the pub and turn left, passing the Top Cross and Linby church; walk along until you reach a large junction.

6.Here, turn right along a public pathway and through a barrier (which is signposted) and continue along the track passing a nature reserve; you will see two ponds. Continue along for half a mile until you reach another barrier. Pass the barrier and turn right.

7.Follow the path slightly uphill, this takes you through Freckland Woods and on to open views at the top. Walk downhill to a stile which is just before the entrance to Newstead Abbey grounds. Cross over the stile then turn right along the road. Pass by the entrance and continue along a ‘permissible stretch’ for a short distance. Stay on this road until you reach the lake at Newstead Abbey, you will see the lovely waterfall and Abbey ahead.