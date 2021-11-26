Sally Outram walk: A delightful circular walk starting in Worksop town centre and through Osberton

Starting on Memorial Avenue, you will notice the new library, which is an exceptional example of modern design and incorporates many environmental features.

It is well worth taking a look inside as it such a unique dodecagon design with twelve sides and an impressive glass balcony which encompasses the main central library area.

Behind the Library building, in the car park, is the site of the old cattle market, which backed onto Newcastle Street.

The original market was held on Bridge Street and Castle Hill but was relocated in about 1871. Farmers traded this busy cattle market until the early 1970’s. The buildings were demolished and was eventually replaced with the car park.

Leading on from the library is the area known as The Canch, a recreational park with a pretty meandering river walks running through.

The Canch was linked to the old priory watermill, which was in use from the medieval period up until the late 1800s, and the mill stream was fed by the River Ryton.

The watermill originally served the monastic accommodation which belonged to the Priory and in 1876 ceased operating due to pollution of the millpond.

Today, little remains of its existence, however you can still see the old mill sluice gate in the memorial gardens.

Bordering onto the Priorswell Road is the site of the old Lido, or open -air swimming pool.

It was opened around 1912 and was fully equipped with changing rooms, diving board and was a huge attraction and recreational destination for locals and visitors from further afield, reaching its ultimate appeal in the 1950’s and 1960’s.

It eventually fell into disuse and during the 1990’s was replaced by a pretty sensory garden, a peaceful contrast to its fun filled past.

The impressive Grade II war memorial on Memorial Avenue has to be one of the finest in the county.

It was built and designed by Worksop firm Lidster & Brammer, it is dedicated to the brave men of Worksop who were killed in action or missing during the first and second world wars.

As the route leaves the town you will also notice the old Bracebridge Pumping Station. It is a super example of Victorian architecture and was built in 1881 and was used to serve the town as a waste processing facility, which was powered by steam until 1939.

The walk then takes you to the Chesterfield Canal, an interesting journey through time and Worksop’s industrial past, to the vast expanse of open countryside and pretty views along the towpath to Osberton and Scofton, both bursting with history.

Scofton was once under the ownership of William the Conqueror and has passed through many landowners through the ages.

The church St John the Evangelist was built as a private chapel in 1883 for Osberton Hall by George Saville Foljambe, as a memorial to his late wife who died giving birth to their son.

The tiny hamlet of Scofton is such a pretty area, and the landscaped estate of Osberton is typical of North Nottinghamshire’s attraction and appeal.

There are some wonderful views of Osberton Hall, so do not forget your camera, and enjoy your return walk back to the town.

Happy rambling!

Sally

DID YOU KNOW?

Osberton once has two manors and a church, and can be traced back to medieval times, and a pot of 4th Century Roman coins were found adjacent to the old turnpike road and the main road into Worksop.

Basics

Distance: 6.5 miles (10.5km)

Gradient: Mostly flat

Severity: Easy

Approximate time to walk: 2hrs 20 mins

Stiles: None

Maps: OS Landranger 120

Path description: Canal towpath, track, and town pavement

Start point: Car Park, Memorial Avenue, Worksop

Refreshments: Various places in and around Worksop

Directions

Start at Memorial Avenue car park and walk to the right-hand corner towards the park area.

You will see a small bridge which leads off into The Canch, cross over the bridge and continue along the path which runs alongside the canal feeder waterway.

Once you reach the end of the path, you will the Priory Church ahead of you. Cross over and directly opposite follow the footpath which runs by the side of the church buildings with the car park and green to your left.

Follow the track until you reach the canal at Bracebridge Lock and turn right onto the towpath. Continue along passing the Victorian pumping station on your right, proceed along to Kilton Lock and follow the towpath until you reach the railway viaduct. This is a good spot for a photo!

Continue along the path, passing Manton ‘turnover’ bridge, you will see open countryside and Osberton Hall in the distance. Proceed along until you reach Osberton Lock and the bridge. At the bridge make your way to the left, leaving the canal, and follow the tree lined lane into the village of Scofton.

Notice the village church to your left, this can be accessed via a waymarked path if you want to explore further. Continue along passing the village hall where you will see a signposted bridleway to your left. Follow the track into Osberton Park and continue for approximately two miles.

Once you reach the road, at the junction, turn left and go under the railway bridge, and then turn left onto Bracebridge Avenue. Proceed along until you reach Gordon Close, turn left into the close and continue to its end where you will see a grassed area. Walk across the grass towards the towpath and turn right and head towards Bracebridge Lock.

At this point the towpath changes sides, continue along towards the town centre until reach bridge number 43, where you leave the canal to join the road. Walk along the footpath until you reach the Priory, a good opportunity to stop and admire this splendid building.