Sally Outram: A delightful walk around Nether Langwith to enjoy this Easter weekend

Poulter Country Park sits on the edge of the Archaeological Way, which is an accessible route being developed to run from Pleasley Pit Country Park to Creswell Crag s and highlights a variety of community-based arts and heritage projects along the way. The Archaeological Way takes you on a journey through time, from Stone Age hunter gatherers to Romano-British settlements. It is perfect for walkers, horse riders, cyclists and wheel-chair users and is mostly traffic free.

There are two routes you can take, both offering wonderful views over the neighbouring counties, and you can even see Lincoln Cathedral on a bright day. During the late spring and summer months the meadows are carpeted with an abundance of wildflowers, attracting many species of butterflies and bees, and the lush woodlands are a haven for wildlife. Autumn brings a second spring, with vibrant displays of glorious colours, a feast for the eyes.

As you make your way through the park, you will notice some interesting sculptures, art, and monuments. Look out for ‘Top of the World’ an interesting sculpture by Ewan Allinson, she was said to have been inspired by the areas early stone age history. It is a wonderful place to stop and take in the magnificent views over Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, and Derbyshire.

Further along the route is a commemorative monument to remember those who were killed in tragic circumstances on the same site; on December 5 1942, a Canadian Beau fighter plane crashed, killing its crew, and also in the same vicinity, the site of a war-time chemical and munitions factory; which sadly suffered the loss of a number of loca l people due to fire.

The picturesque village of Nether Langwith, sits just a short distance from the country park and Whaley Thorns, which was a former colliery village. There are many historical landmarks to look out for in the area; Langwith Mill, which was built in the 1700’s for the rapidly growing Nottinghamshire cotton trade. It was one of the largest mills in the district and was well known for employing young children who were born into poverty or who were orphaned. In the 1800s, the mill ceased trading cotton and later became a flour mill, which traded up until the 1950s. The village also boasts its very own impressive mansion, Langwith Lodge, which was constructed in 1902, it replaced an original 17th Century manor house dwelling which was sited close by. In 1954 it was acquired by the Ministry of Health and became a diabetic hospital, and since 1990 it has been used a nursing home.

One extremely beautiful, and outstanding feature of the village is the pretty river which runs through the village. The river Poulter is a tributary of the River Idle and also provides a rich and varied habitat for wildlife, it was also the main source of power for the mills along its course. Queens Walk is an absolute delight, it is adorned with rows of pretty river front cottages, and Victorian style lampposts with pretty hand-crafted flower displays. The little green area is marvellous, and the Jug abd Glass pub is the perfect spot for a break before heading back.

DID YOU KNOW?

The impressive Langwith viaduct carries the Robin Hood railway line over the river Poulter, and the under the arch you can see the old pumphouse buildings, which were once used to supply water to Langwith Colliery.

Basics

Distance: 3.4 miles (5.47km)

Severity: Easy

Gradient: Mostly flat with some slight ascents

Approx. Time: 1hr 20 but allow extra for exploring

Stiles: 0

Maps: OS 270 Sherwood Forest

Path Info: Pavements, Tracks, Trails

Start Point: Poulter Country Park main car park

Dog Friendly: Yes, on lead and observe the countryside code

Parking: Poulter Country Park main car park

Nearest Food: Jug and Glass Inn, Queens Walk, Nether Langwith NG20 9EW

Directions

We begin this walk at the main car park. At the top of the parking area, take the main track to the left, keeping the pond area to your left. Follow the white stone path through the woodland and meadows.

Keep following the marked route until you reach an intersection of paths, turn right, and proceed up the hill, the views behind you are fantastic!

Continue along until you reach the top, here you will see an impressive stone sculpture. Following the main track, proceed along until it splits, take the path to the right, and follow it round to the right, passing the World War Two memorial stone on your left.

Proceed along the path, bearing right passing through the pretty meadows until you return to the main car park.

Continue to walk out of the car park and turn left at the small bar gate, follow the track for a short distance, turn right and walk through a narrow track, turning left onto Whaley Road. Continue along for approximately 0.3 miles, and just beyond the arched bridge turn left through a small gate and follow the pretty track keeping the river to your right.

At the end of the woodland track you will see a grassy area and a metal gate. Proceed through the gate, turn right, crossing over the road and at the main road turn left, keeping the river to your left.

Continue on the pathway along the main road, and after a short distance turn left onto Queens Walk, follow the road round bearing right until you will reach the Jug & Glass Inn.