The two brothers, Yuma and Indie, arrived at the park in June 2021 from Marineland in the South of France with their mother Flocke and sister Tala. They had been living together in a separate family reserve.

The juvenile bears who are now two and a half, are at an age where they would start to live independently in the wild and were becoming too big and boisterous for their mother Flocke, so rangers began to plan the move to give her more space.

The brothers were transported across the park to the main 10-acre Project Polar reserve in special transport crates in a meticulously planned operation. Rangers had been training the youngsters to enter the crates, rewarding them with treats including cubes of lard, cod liver oil, and squirts of whipped cream.

Young bear leaving the water at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Indie, the larger of the two brothers, was the first to enter the crate and be moved to the new home. He was followed by his smaller brother, Yuma.

Having taken a day in the house to settle in they were let out into the extensive Project Polar 1; a purpose designed habitat for the bachelor Polar Bears that live there which consists of three interlocking reserves and include pools, a 7.5 meter deep lake, caves and rock covered terrain to mimic the Arctic Circle in the Summer.

After taking a few nervous tentative steps, the bears were soon exploring the reserve and diving into the water.

Head of the Carnivores Kim Wilkins said, “The move went better than we could have ever planned. The bears were super well-behaved and the whole thing was done and dusted in half the time expected, it took less than an hour, never underestimate the power of whipped cream over Polar Bears”

Yuma and Indie, Polar Bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Kim added: “The bears were cautious at first but were soon playing in their new space. It didn’t take them long to familiarise themselves with their new surroundings.

They’re having a great time leaving their own smell, which is really important and also learning where the boundaries are and investigating all of those fabulous pools we’ve got.

This will help when they come to meet the other bears, they will be confident about their surroundings. When Polar Bears like each other, they make a ‘chuffing’ noise. If they don’t like each other, we get lots of growls. To ensure the move runs smoothly, we’ll get them used to all of their new surroundings and slowly integrate them with the other males that are in that area. We’re really experienced in mixing male bears; we’ve been doing it for a very long time now.”

Bears playing at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Project Polar is the largest Polar Bear Centre outside of Canada and is home to England’s only, eight Polar Bears. It remains at the forefront of international conservation and research initiatives that are working to save the largest land carnivore.