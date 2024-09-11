New play area coming to Sherwood Pines

Forestry England has confirmed that two of the play areas at Sherwood Pines, near Edwinstowe, are closing, and are scheduled for removal.

They are to be replaced by a brand-new play area which is being developed with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility.

Work on the new play area is due to start in November and is due to be completed and open to the public early in 2025.

The new play area, which is being designed and built by Earth Wrights, will be themed around King John’s Palace, which was historically located close to the current Sherwood Pines site and was used as a residence by several Kings, including Henry II, Richard I and even Edward I.

King John's Palace play feature at Sherwood Pines

Forest Centre Manager for Sherwood Pines, Neil Barnes, said: “We know that some fantastic memories have been made in the Mushroom Village and Robin Hood’s Hideout play area. They have both been firm favourites at Sherwood Pines for many years.

"But like any timber structure out in the elements, they don’t last forever, and after lots of rounds of maintenance they have now reached the end of their life. However we are keen to reassure people know that natural play amongst the trees is really important to us so we are excited about this new addition to Sherwood Pines.”

Programme Manager for Forestry England’s Central District, Sarah Walker, said: “Getting out into nature is really beneficial for families, and this new play area will allow lots of children, big and small, and with a variety of different requirements to all play together.

"Inspired by the history of the area, and the legend of Robin Hood, we’re looking to provide just enough of the scene to ignite children’s imaginations. And the designs created by Earth Wrights will definitely help families have their own Sherwood adventure whilst connecting with the natural world.”

Castle kitchen play feature

The main castle-themed structure will include a gentle ramp up to the top which means all children can access the tower. Connecting the two towers is a wobbly clatter bridge, wide enough for wheelchairs, which not only ensures access for all but also provides excitement of movement (at height!) under your wheels or feet. One of the towers includes a climbing tree element to allow those wanting a more challenging route to clamber up the outside.

And at ground level there are areas to enjoy including a secret den, tunnel, kitchen and dungeon. These feature tactile and high contrast elements to help give them sensory detail for those with reduced vision. With a tube slide, balance trail and trebuchet swing also on offer, the new play area promises many ways to go up, down and around meaning the fun can go on for longer, and take many different directions.

In the time between the old play areas closing and the new one opening, there are still lots of activities available on site, including walking and traffic-free cycling trails, Go Ape high wire and Nets courses, Disc Golf, Gruffalo activity trail, character sculptures and orienteering.