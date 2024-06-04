Introducing anymaka: The Portable Hammock Stand that can be set up in just 3 seconds.

In the summer of 2023, after years of careful research and development, anymaka, a team focused on outdoor-life products, launched the most revolutionary hammock stand ever created on Kickstarter.

The innovative and feature-rich design resonated with hammock lovers around the world, and the crowdfunded project quickly became the most successful crowdfunded hammock stand of all time, achieving full funding in mere minutes and going on to earn over $1.8 million dollars in pledges from thousands of hammock loungers all over the world.

Today, anymaka announces the immediate availability of its portable hammock stand. With a revolutionary Snap-Fold design, anymaka sets up in 3 seconds, faster than any other hammock stands on the market and is now available on the anymaka website on a special introductory offer, with pricing starting from £259.

anymaka stands out from the competition with its groundbreaking Snap-Fold design, allowing it to be set up and folded down quicker and more efficiently than any other hammock. Cleverly designed to collapse into a compact, travel-friendly form, anymaka is the ultimate accessory for any outdoor enthusiast seeking relaxation without compromise.

What sets anymaka apart is its exceptional adaptability. Unlike traditional hammocks that require trees or other hammock stands which lack portability, anymaka goes anywhere and sets up in seconds.

The graceful arms distribute weight evenly for a safe and balanced swing on any terrain surface and with a 550 lbs. weight capacity, aircraft-grade aluminum construction and rustproof finish, it’s capable of a rock-solid support of two-person hammocks.

With a quick-change system that transforms between Lounge mode and Chair mode, anymaka provides full-body relaxation anywhere. Its extra-long 105-inch ridgeline supports the entire body from head to toe, providing comfort for people at different heights.

anymaka takes outdoor comfort to new heights with its integrated, adjustable sunshade offering UPF50+ protection, ensuring a cool and safe environment even on the sunniest days.

The stand also features a convenient built-in accessory cup holder, perfect for keeping a beverage and mobile device or even hanging keys on within arm's reach.

Made to be truly portable for go-anywhere convenience, anymaka folds into travel mode easily and fits neatly into a heavy-duty storage bag with a shoulder strap, which is compact and lightweight enough to fit into any car and can be easily carried to any location.

Engineered for ultimate convenience and durability, anymaka is the ideal solution for those who seek adventure without sacrificing comfort.

“A hammock is the very best way to relax during outdoor excursions, camping trips, or simply enjoying the home or backyard. But most locations are not hammock-friendly. When trees aren’t available a sturdy hammock stand is the answer but traditional portable hammock stands are heavy, difficult to assemble, and not safely designed for swinging.

"Our goal with the anymaka hammock stand was to solve that problem with a cleverly designed Snap-Fold structure that combined go-anywhere convenience and stability. The structure instantly transforms from a compact, portable, travel-friendly package into the comfiest hang for total relaxation without the worry of wobbling. It sets up and folds down in seconds so users can instantly achieve the stability, comfort, and relaxation that they desire.” Eric Lin, CEO of anymaka

Designed with ultimate portability and a user-friendly design, anymaka is the perfect portable hammock stand that goes anywhere when adventure calls. Whether it’s a trip to the beach, a weekend campout, or napping at home in heavenly comfort, anymaka provides the best platform for relaxation. Made with durable materials and a unique Snap-Fold design, it’s ready for a lifetime of reliable use.

Key Features:

Lightning-fast setup in 3 seconds with Snap-Fold design

Lounge mode & chair mode in one

Fits perfectly in a car trunk with a padded travel bag

Sturdy rust-resistant aluminum frame supports up to 550 lbs

Stable on any terrain

Quick-attach adjustable UV-resistant canopy with UPF 50+ sun protection