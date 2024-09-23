IN PICTURES: 11 amazing National Trust days out within easy reach of Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:54 BST
The National Trust has handed out thousands of free family day passes and if you were lucky enough to bag one we’ve found the best venues around Mansfield to explore this autumn.

From beautiful countryside to historic halls, the National Trust has lots to offer people of all ages.

If you managed to secure a free pass you have until October 18 to use it – and here are a number of local venues that you can visit.

Please check individual venue websites to confirm opening times and details.

1. Autumn days out

Set in the historic Nottinghamshire town of Southwell, this rural workhouse was designed to house around 160 inmates. They lived and worked in a strictly segregated environment with virtually no contact between the old and infirm, able-bodied men and women and children. The austere building shows what life would've been like for the poorest in Victorian society in the 1840s.

2. The Workhouse and Infirmary, Upton Road, Southwell, Nottinghamshire

Set in the historic Nottinghamshire town of Southwell, this rural workhouse was designed to house around 160 inmates. They lived and worked in a strictly segregated environment with virtually no contact between the old and infirm, able-bodied men and women and children. The austere building shows what life would've been like for the poorest in Victorian society in the 1840s. Photo: ©National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

It was the formidable 'Bess of Hardwick' who first created the stunning Hardwick Hall in the 1500s. In the centuries since then, her descendants, farmers, gardeners, builders, decorators, embroiderers and craftsmen of all kinds have contributed and made Hardwick their creation. In addition, there's the the extensive estate and the nearby Stainsby Mill, also run by the trust, to enjoy.

3. Hardwick Hall

It was the formidable 'Bess of Hardwick' who first created the stunning Hardwick Hall in the 1500s. In the centuries since then, her descendants, farmers, gardeners, builders, decorators, embroiderers and craftsmen of all kinds have contributed and made Hardwick their creation. In addition, there's the the extensive estate and the nearby Stainsby Mill, also run by the trust, to enjoy. Photo: Colin - stock.adobe.com

Take a trip back in time to the 1760s at this spectacular neo-classical mansion framed by historic parkland. Designed for lavish entertaining and displaying an extensive collection of paintings, sculpture and original furnishings, Kedleston is a stunning example of the work of architect Robert Adam. The Hall was used as a key location for 'The Duchess', the Hollywood blockbuster starring Keira Knightley.

4. Kedleston Hall, Near Quarndon, Derby, Derbyshire

Take a trip back in time to the 1760s at this spectacular neo-classical mansion framed by historic parkland. Designed for lavish entertaining and displaying an extensive collection of paintings, sculpture and original furnishings, Kedleston is a stunning example of the work of architect Robert Adam. The Hall was used as a key location for 'The Duchess', the Hollywood blockbuster starring Keira Knightley. Photo: Annapurna Mellor

