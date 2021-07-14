Here is where you can pick your own sunflowers in Bassetlaw

School farm in Gamston, near Retford is known for hosting pick your own produce events in summer and autumn where the public can harvest their own crops including strawberries and pumpkins.

Now School Soft Fruit presents a new pick your own addition this year in the form of sunflowers.

Previously they produced the sunflowers at their site at Eastfield Farm in Tickhill, however this year they have announced that the explosion of vibrant flowers are now at School Farm.

Pick your own sunflowers at School Farm, in Gamston.

The flowers are available now and have been planted over three acres. They will last for roughly four weeks and are available at £1 a stem.

The public is required to bring their own scissors or secateurs and there is no entry or booking fee- attendees just pay for what they pick.

Opening times are Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm.