Help shape community services in Worksop

Local charity Groundwork Five Counties is looking for residents’ opinions on what services they would like to see at a new outdoors community hub.

The organisation has obtained to a plot of land in the Cheapside area from Bassetlaw District Council, which has a lot of potential to be developed into a thriving hub where services and events will be provided for people of all ages, abilities and interests.

Ideas for the space include growing produce to cook and eat as a community, teaching new skills on a variety of topics, hold social events, wildlife and nature activities, arts and crafts events, and much more.

Have your say

The charity wants to hear from residents on what they feel the area would most benefit from and see who would be willing to spend time creating and volunteering at the Cheapside Green Community Hub.

By taking this three-minute survey, you can make a real difference to the area. Please take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/36CLHQK

The survey is open until Thursday 28th March, with all responses counting towards the charity’s proposal for activity in this space.

