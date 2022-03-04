Enjoy the sights and sounds of the famous Sherwood Forest. (Picture: Sherwood Forest).

The forest has been settlement since the last Ice Age, and has seen countless changes through time, with many a tale to be told by the hundreds of giant oak trees which scatter the forest.

The name ‘Sherwood’ was first chronicled in 958AD and was known as Sciryuda, which means woodland belonging to the shire, and when the Doomsday book was compiled in around 1085 to 1086, the forest most probably covered over a quarter of Nottinghamshire in woodland and shrubland.

The forest is undoubtedly a national treasure, and famously associated with the world’s most notorious and celebrated outlaw, Robin Hood.

It was once a royal hunting ground which provided entertainment for kings and nobility from across Europe. King John had a hunting lodge close by in Clipstone, the ruins, which are known as King John’s Palace. It was here he held an emergency parliament in 1200.

The Major Oak has been known by many different names over the centuries, including the Queen Oak, Robin Hood’s Oak, and during the mid-1800’s it was known as the Cockpen Tree, owing to the fact that Cockrell fighting took place around the tree.

In 1790 a famous archaeologist called Major Hayman Rooke documented the giant tree in a publication about the ancient oaks of Sherwood Forest, hence its current name The Major Oak.

According to folklore, the tree was said to be the hiding place of Robin Hood and his band of merrymen.

Around 1,000-years-old, its massive branches are now supported by scaffolding and is fenced off for viewing. Many remember childhood days, running around the tree, and hiding in the hollow, I am so glad I have that lovely memory of such a treasured tree.

Now a National Nature Reserve, and a Site of Special Scientific Interest, it boasts around 1,000 magnificent oak trees. The forest attracts visitors from all over the world, and the iconic Major Oak is most definitely worth visiting.

The area is also characterised by several kinds of habitat, ancient woodland and plantations which support rich and varied wildlife from Great spotted woodpeckers to the Honey Buzzard, which has been seen on occasions during the summer months.

Many events, demonstrations and exhibitions are held in the forest throughout the year, the Sherwood Robin Hood Festival, which is normally held during the summer, is one of the best around, attracting visitors from far and wide. It was established in 1954 and the highlight of events for the county of Nottinghamshire.

The arts and craft centre is also a delightful attraction, situated in the converted coach house buildings of the former Edwinstowe Hall. It has a fabulous variety of unusual arts and crafts exhibited by local artists, you can often see the craftsmen at work, and there is a lovely little café too, where you can enjoy a delicious cream tea, or tasty snack after your day of adventure. It is all under cover so can be enjoyed whatever the weather.

Lace those boots up and enjoy a fun filled day of discovery and adventure!

Happy Rambling, Sally.

DID YOU KNOW?

The quaint hamlet of Budby dates back to around 1662, when the area around was part of the Royal Forest of Sherwood. If you get the chance to explore, look out for the lovely old red penfold style post box, (a super photo opportunity). The Penfold post boxes were designed by John Penfold and are distinguished by their hexagonal shape and design.

Directions

Starting at the main carpark, head across the road towards the visitor centre and continue along following the path along towards the old visitor centre and signs for the Major Oak.

After about ¼ of a mile you will see an intersection of waymarked paths, look for the Birklands Ramble path and follow, passing the magnificent oak trees.

You will see an open space/field through the trees to your left, continue along until you come to a main junction where you will see a sign for the Major Oak to your right. Do not follow that sign, instead continue straight ahead for a short distance until you reach a metal barrier, bear right here.

Follow the path slightly down hill for a short distance and continue along until you reach an intersection of paths. Take the path signposted bridleway and continue along where you will reach a fork in the path, bear left continuing along the bridleway.

Passing another Bridleway sign you will eventually come to a crossroads with a barrier over the path ahead of you. Take the path to the right and head toward an open area, you will see a seat along the track. Follow the track down for about ¼ of a mile, keeping the forest to your left until you reach an intersection of paths at the edge of the forest, where you will see a public bridleway sign which points to the right towards Budby.

Follow this wide track passing a conservation area on your left, continuing along until you reach the corner of Ladysmith Plantation. Proceed along straight ahead passing two bar gates to your right, you will see Budby in the distance your left. Follow the uneven track, it will eventually merge onto a grassy path.

Bear left on to the grass path and continue along heading towards the main road. After a short distance you will reach a narrow path which runs parallel with the road, turn right here, and follow along until the next junction.

Here, turn right along the roadside and head back towards the Major Oak, keeping Sherwood Forest on your right. Continue along for about 500m, you will see two gates on the right with an access point by the side. Go through this and follow the path signposted to the Major Oak.

Continue along until you reach a fork in the path. Take the left path and proceed along until you reach the main path which encircles the Major Oak. Follow the signs back to the visitor centre or explore this enchanted forest at your leisure.

Basics

Distance: 5 miles (8.1km)

Gradient: Mostly flat

Severity: Easy

Approx. time to walk: 1 hr 40 mins to 2 hours

Stiles: None

Maps: OS Explorer 270 Sherwood Forest

Path description: Forest tracks, paths

Start point: Sherwood Forest visitor centre cap park

Parking: Sherwood Forest visitor centre car park (charges apply)

Dog friendly: Yes, on a lead