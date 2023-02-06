This Valentine’s Day you don’t have to splash the cash to show someone how much you care.
There’s nothing more romantic than spending quality time together, getting out into nature and embracing the great outdoors and guess what? It won’t cost you a penny.
So whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day or simply want an excuse to spend some time with friends, check out these walking routes in and around Worksop.
1. Cuckney circular
This three mile walk will take around one hour 45 minutes to two hours and starts at ends at St. Mary’s Church – Cuckney.
2. Worksop Ramble
This 2.79 mile walk takes around one hour 20 minutes to two hours
Starting at Worksop Railway Station the urban route covers areas including Castle Hill, The Savoy Cinema, the Market Place and the Fisherman’s Arms.
3. Clumber Park and Water Circular
A 6.9-km circular trail. Takes an average of 1 hour 57 min to complete.
The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a lead.
4. Sherwood Forest and Major Oak Alternative
A 6.1-km circular trail. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 1 hour 52 min to complete. This trail is great for hiking, mountain biking, and walking, and it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring.
