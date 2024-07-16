There’s nothing more enjoyable than spending quality time together as a family, getting out into nature and embracing the great outdoors and guess what? It won’t cost you a penny.
We’ve tracked down some of the best walking routes in and around Worksop, suitable for all abilities.
1. Walk this way
Make the most of the great outdoors over the school holidays Photo: Kate
2. Cuckney circular
This three mile walk will take around one hour 45 minutes to two hours and starts at ends at St. Mary’s Church – Cuckney. Photo: Sally Outram
3. Worksop Ramble
This 2.79 mile walk takes around one hour 20 minutes to two hoursStarting at Worksop Railway Station the urban route covers areas including Castle Hill, The Savoy Cinema, the Market Place and the Fisherman’s Arms. Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Clumber Park and Water Circular
A 6.9-km circular trail. Takes an average of 1 hour 57 min to complete.The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a lead. Photo: Rachel Atkins