Number 13 is lucky for you as this smart three-bedroom detached in a sought-after location is on the market for £178,000

This is a three-bed detached property with a fine specification including full upvc double glazing, gas-fired central heating and extensive driveway, brick garage and well laid out gardens.

The rear garden faces west taking full advantage of the afternoon and evening sun.

The property is on Craigston Road in Carlton-in-Lindrick

The property is situated in a sought-after residential area and is within easy reach of local shops, schools and public transport facilities.

The property opens into an entrance hall with oak flooring, cloaks cupboard, storage cupboard and under stairs store place.

The lounge and dining room are in one open plan area,

The lounge area has a decorative fire surround with coal effect electric fire, while the dining area has French windows opening on to the rear garden.

The kitchen has a range of wall and base units, a gas hob with double oven below, plumbing for a dish washer and washing machine and an integrated fridge-freezer.

On the first floor is a landing with access via retractable ladder to a part-boarded loft with electric light.

There are three bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes.

Accommodation is completed by the shower room with shower cubicle with electric shower, wash basin, wc and towel rail.

Outside to the front is an extensive wide asphalt driveway providing parking for three of four vehicles and leading to detached brick garage, with electric light and power and a side entrance door a pebbled area and additional parking area at the front.

To the rear is an extensive rear patio with sleeper walls and steps leading to the top pebbled area.

The garden is well fenced and contained and is not over looked from behind.

It faces west, taking advantage of the afternoon and evening sun.