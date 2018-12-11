Move in straight away to this beautifully renovated home that is yours for £164,950

This extended semi-detached property has been extensively renovated over the last year and has been finished to an exceptionally high standard.

It has the benefit of a substantial extension to the rear, with Velux windows, and which has provided the property with a large family breakfast kitchen with French windows opening onto the patio.

The property is on Gateford Avenue in Worksop

In addition, there are two separate reception rooms.

The renovation has included new windows, new heating, a ground floor wc, a new kitchen, new bathroom, re-plastering, re-wiring, new floors, new designer doors and architraves, redecoration and new floor coverings.

Accommodation on the ground floor consists of an entrance hall with wc, lounge with built-in storage cupboards, living/dining room with feature multi-fuel stove in brick fireplace, and extended breakfast kitchen with breakfast area and kitchen area fitted with range of units, including hob, electric oven and plumbing for a washing machine.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, two with built-in mirror-fronted wardrobes.

Living/dining room

Accommodation is completed by the family bathroom fitted with a bath with hand shower, separate shower cubicle with electric shower, wash basin and wc

Outside, the property has the advantage of a brick-paved driveway which leads up to a large garage with light and power and leading to a separate playroom or study.

There are good-sized gardens to the rear.

The property is situated at the end of a popular residential close off Gateford road.

Rear garden

The property is ready for immediate occupation as the vendors, having renovated the property to their own very high standard, are unable to now live in it themselves due to a change in circumstances.