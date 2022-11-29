Working Win offers free employment support for people with a health condition looking to find or return to work.

Working Win is funded by the Government’s Work and Health Unit and is delivered across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw in partnership by South Yorkshire Housing

Association, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined authority, and local NHS partners.

Over the past four years, more than 5,500 people have been supported, with 2,815 returning to work or finding work, with thanks to the programme, which is completely free to participants.

Working Win Employment specialist with a customer

The service works with people to build on their strengths and to flourish and feel settled in a new or existing job role.

Individuals have an Employment Specialist who they work with on a 1-1 basis. Sessions can include anything from improving CVs, discovering strengths, searching

for jobs, building confidence, working with employers and more.

Working Win also offers a range of other support alongside the employment specific work including: LinkedIn Learning, Westfield and Vitality health and well-being

support, debt, benefit and employment law support through Citizens Advice and support from a dedicated team of Health and Well-being Coaches.

If you’re looking for a new role, or struggling at work, you can sign up now before the end of the latest referral window (the deadline is the 31st

December).