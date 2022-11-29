Working Win offers free employment support for people with a health condition looking to find or return to work.
Working Win, has been working across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw since 2018 and have supported thousands of people across the region to either find and stay in work, or return to work after time off with a health condition.
Working Win is funded by the Government’s Work and Health Unit and is delivered across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw in partnership by South Yorkshire Housing
Association, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined authority, and local NHS partners.
Over the past four years, more than 5,500 people have been supported, with 2,815 returning to work or finding work, with thanks to the programme, which is completely free to participants.
The service works with people to build on their strengths and to flourish and feel settled in a new or existing job role.
Individuals have an Employment Specialist who they work with on a 1-1 basis. Sessions can include anything from improving CVs, discovering strengths, searching
for jobs, building confidence, working with employers and more.
Working Win also offers a range of other support alongside the employment specific work including: LinkedIn Learning, Westfield and Vitality health and well-being
support, debt, benefit and employment law support through Citizens Advice and support from a dedicated team of Health and Well-being Coaches.
If you’re looking for a new role, or struggling at work, you can sign up now before the end of the latest referral window (the deadline is the 31st
December).
You can refer yourself by filling in the form on this website or if you prefer to have a chat, give us a call on 0114 2900 218