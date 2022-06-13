Workers in Worksop are set to be more than £440 a year worse off this year than in 2021

The stark findings are published as the TUC brings together union leaders and workers at Manton Sports Club ahead of a national demonstration to demand better for working people.

The median salary in Worksop in 2021 was £22,559, TUC analysis, based on Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts, shows the value of wages in Worksop will fall by around £441 as inflation outstrips the increase in wages.

The TUC says years of stagnating pay have left workers “badly exposed” to Britain’s cost of living crisis, with the union body saying the chancellor’s recently announced cost-of-living support package comes after months of dithering and delay and has caused unnecessary hardship for millions of families. Ministers must do far more to give families long-term financial security.

People in Worksop look set to be worse off

They are calling for the government to take urgent action to raise wages and increase universal credit payments in line with soaring inflation. Working with unions and employers on sector-wide fair pay agreements, they would like to see a rise in the minimum wage to at least £10 an hour, a boost in key worker pay in the public sector to at least meet the cost of living.

Support for families and reduction of household costs by rolling out a rapid programme of home insulation, and giving a real, permanent boost to Universal Credit.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “People shouldn’t be struggling to cover the basics. but pay packets in Worksop have taken a rapid fall in just 12 months, and years of wage stagnation have left workers badly exposed to Britain’s cost of living crisis.

Even with the Chancellor’s recently announced cost-of-living support package, families will still struggle to keep their heads above water this autumn. Years of attacks on wages and universal credit have left many households on the brink. With energy bills rising 23 times faster than wages we urgently need to get wages rising and to pay universal credit at a permanently higher rate, not just a one-off boost. That is the best way to protect livelihoods and to support the economy.

We are marching on 18 June to demand better for all workers”

TUC Regional Secretary for the Midlands Lee Barron added: “Families are under intolerable financial pressure with household bills skyrocketing. The fact is that wages are too low, and costs are spiralling out of control. Britain needs a pay rise and urgent action from ministers to secure long-term financial stability.”

The TUC is holding a national march and rally in London for working people and their supporters to demand real pay rise for every worker, and a real living wage for all.

Trade unions are providing coaches from across the country to help people attend.