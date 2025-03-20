Nottinghamshire households among those who save the least in the UK

Households in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are among those in the UK who put the lowest proportion of their available resources into savings, new figures suggest.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A financial support charity warned it has become increasingly difficult for many households across the country to save money during the cost-of-living crisis, and called on the Government to offer more financial support.

New data from the Office for National Statistics shows on average, UK households put eight per cent of their available resources into savings in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was down from 12 per cent in 2021 and 17 per cent in 2020, which were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but up from six per centin 2019 pre-pandemic.

Nottinghamshire households are among those who save the least in the UK. Photo: Other

Households' available resources include their disposable income and any pension entitlements they may benefit from.

The saving ratio of a household is the percentage of the total resources remaining after all spending has occurred.

A negative saving ratio indicates a household spent more money than it had available in that year, reducing their overall balance of savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Households in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire put an average of four per cent of their available resources into savings in 2022 – down from seven per cent in 2021 but up from negative one per cent in 2019 before the pandemic.

Grace Brownfield, head of influencing and communications at the Money Advice Trust, which runs National Debtline, said: "When people face hits to their income or need to cover a large, or unexpected essential cost, savings can be a vital lifeline.

"Being able to draw on savings means people are less likely to have to rely on expensive credit, which creates a higher risk of falling into debt."

However, she warned putting money into savings has become increasingly difficult for many households across the UK, who see their finances affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Helping people afford the basics and supporting them to build a savings safety net should be key priorities for this Government.”.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: "Millions of households are on a financial knife edge, desperately exposed to even the smallest of bill increases.

"Rising prices and no respite from economic blows have chipped away at finances, leaving people without a safety net and even less able to cope with future crises than they were before the pandemic."

She called for more financial support for those who need it the most, including disabled people and households facing hardship, as well as for those who face financial pressures linked to rising costs of rent and energy bills.