Local councillors “kick off” support for Tuxford Youth FC

A Youth Football Club in Bassetlaw has hit the back of the net thanks to a £600 grant from three Bassetlaw District councillors.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will allow Tuxford Youth Football Club to purchase two new goalposts for their Under 13s teams, who currently compete in the Nottinghamshire Youth Football League. The new equipment will provide long-term benefits, ensuring the club won’t need to replace goalposts as players progress through the age groups.

Lionel Thursby, Chairman of Tuxford Youth Football Club, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to our Bassetlaw District Councillors for their generous support in helping us purchase new goalposts. This grant will make a real difference to our young players, providing them with safe, high-quality equipment and helping us continue to foster a positive, active environment for youth football in the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2006, the club has built a proud history within the community. At its peak, it ran nine teams across multiple age groups and today continues that tradition with two thriving Under 13s sides. Looking ahead, the club is excited to launch a brand-new Under 7s team next season. Success on the pitch has also been celebrated, with last year’s Under 13s securing the YEL Foundation Trophy in style, defeating Breaston Park 4–2 at Ilkeston Town FC’s New Manor Ground.

Cllr Simon Richardson, Lionel Thursby and Cllr Emma Griffin

The councillors who contributed to the grant are Cllr Emma Griffin and Cllr Lewis Stanniland,Ward Members for Tuxford and Trent, and Cllr Simon Richardson, Ward Member for Rampton.

Cllr Griffin said: "We’re proud to support Tuxford Youth Football Club with this grant. Grassroots sports play a vital role in bringing communities together and giving young people the chance to develop skills, stay active, and build confidence. It’s fantastic to see local funding making a real impact where it’s needed most."

Tuxford Youth Football Club is now inviting players to join their new Under 7s side for the 2025/26 season. For more information, follow the club onFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TuxfordYouthFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor receives a Community Grant budget, which can be allocated to projects and initiatives benefiting residents within their ward. Applications are considered for activities linked to sports, culture and heritage, the environment, social welfare, and wider community development.