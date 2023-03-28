Bassetlaw Action Centre, with the support of Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, are hosting two “introduction to budgeting” courses. The courses are free of charge and include a free lunch.

Lynn Tupling, Chief Executive, Bassetlaw Action Centre said “We know money is not an easy subject to talk about. People often feel embarrassed about it but there is nothing to be embarrassed about. Everyone at the sessions will be there to learn new budgeting skills and support each other with practical advice. They are a confidential, non-judgmental, and safe space to talk about money”.