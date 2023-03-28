News you can trust since 1895
Free budgeting courses for Bassetlaw residents

Bassetlaw residents can get a helping hand with budgeting thanks to a series of free courses.

By Kate Mason
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Bassetlaw Action Centre, with the support of Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, are hosting two “introduction to budgeting” courses. The courses are free of charge and include a free lunch.

Sessions take place on Tuesday March 28, 3.30pm to 6.30pm at The Well, Hospital Road, Retford and Friday March 31, 10am to 1pm at BCVS, Priorswell Road, Worksop.

The aim is to give anyone that needs it some helpful support and guidance.

Lynn Tupling, Chief Executive, Bassetlaw Action Centre said “We know money is not an easy subject to talk about. People often feel embarrassed about it but there is nothing to be embarrassed about. Everyone at the sessions will be there to learn new budgeting skills and support each other with practical advice. They are a confidential, non-judgmental, and safe space to talk about money”.

Book www.bcvs.org.uk/budget

