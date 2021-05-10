Costa Coffee is slashing prices of iced drinks to 50p this week - how to get one

The deal will apply on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (11-13 May) (Photo: Shutterstock)

Costa Coffee is slashing the prices of its iced drinks to just 50p this week, with the offer to be valid for three days.

The discount comes in celebration of the chain’s 50th birthday, meaning customers can snap up a drink from the iced beverage range for less than £1.

A limited offer

The deal will apply on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (11-13 May) and will be available to those who are registered on the Costa Coffee Club app.

Customers simply need to claim the deal via the app and show it in stores.

The promotion is open to new and existing Costa Coffee mobile app users, so if you haven’t downloaded it yet, you will still be able to enjoy the offer.

The app is available to download for free from Google Play or the App Store.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We are delighted to continue our 50th birthday celebrations by bringing Costa Coffee fans this amazing offer of ANY barista-made cold drink for just 50p.

"Whether you are meeting a friend in the park for a coffee and a catch up, or just want to pick up a handcrafted Iced-Latte, Costa Coffee has you covered!”

What drinks can I get?

Aside from the Fruit Cooler and Frostino range, all other cold drinks can be snapped up for 50p for three days this week.

Costa Coffee’s iced drinks range includes the following options:

Iced Corto - normally £2.90

Iced Cappuccino - normally £2.75 for small, or £3.05 for medium

Iced Mocha - normally £3 for small, or £3.30 for medium

Iced Latte - normally £2.75 for small, or £3.05 for large

Iced Flat White - normally £2.90

Costa reopened its outdoor seating areas in England last month, but is expected to be allowed to resume indoor drinking and dining from 17 May, as part of the next phase in easing restrictions.