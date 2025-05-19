Charity’s energy advice cuts bills by £150

With help from charity energy experts the Green Doctor, Carol from Worksop has saved over £150 on her utility bills and gained valuable knowledge to make the most of her energy use, helping her to save even more.

Carol has lived in her home for 17 years. When her landlord Bassetlaw District Council offered her a free visit from the Green Doctor, an energy-efficiency service from charity Groundwork Five Counties, she wasn’t sure what she would need help with, but made the appointment anyway.

She says: “Green Doctor Mike came to my home, he was very warm and helpful. Together we reviewed my utility bills, and he noticed I could save over £150 a year by switching to a different tariff. He also explained how having a smart meter would help me keep track of how much I’m spending, helping me to save even more money. Of course that sounded like a good idea, I’d never even considered that as an option!

“Mike also pointed out that the bills were still in my late husband’s name and said this could cause problems as I’m not the registered account holder. Together we rang my supplier to change the name, put me on the cheaper tariff, and arrange for a smart meter to be installed. They came within days and set it all up without any fuss.

Green Doctor Mike giving Carol energy-saving tips

“Keeping an eye on how much everything costs on the smart meter display has helped me become more mindful not to leave appliances on when they’re not in use. Mike also gave me energy tips, like using the eco-setting on the washing machine, which is 40% more energy efficient.

“He also checked if I was having any issues with damp or mould. He has a damp-reading gadget that can detect it even if you can’t see it, but luckily my home was clear. I’ve had an issue with this before and the Council sorted it, so I was very glad to have it confirmed that it’s really gone.

“Having someone so knowledgeable and happy to help has made a huge difference. I’m saving money, have learned a lot about energy efficiency, and I feel more confident I’m doing the right thing looking after my home. Bassetlaw District Council is doing a great thing offering this free service to tenants. I highly recommend getting a Green Doctor visit.”

The charity’s Green Doctor service is a fully funded service available to households around the East Midlands. Individuals can sign up for this service to get free money and energy advice in their own home.

Green Doctor Mike and Carol, reviewing bills

Groundwork Five Counties is working with Bassetlaw District Council through its Damp & Disrepair service, helping social housing landlords look after their tenants and homes. A free trial is available to landlords in the East Midlands, visit the website for more information: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/damp-disrepair