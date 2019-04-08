The property is on Brookhill Lane in Pinxton and once formed part of Brookhill Hall. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U

Lords, ladies and gentlemen, this wonderful country pad in Pinxton is on the market now for a guide price of £975,000

This stunning Grade II-listed coach house, originally part of Brookhill Hall, has been completely renovated and extended to create a truly sensational family home.

For details contact Humberts on 0115 9505444 or visit the Humberts website.

The Coach House, Pinxton
The Coach House, Pinxton
Humberts
other
Buy a Photo
A central island is a feature of the beautiful kitchen. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U

2. Kitchen

A central island is a feature of the beautiful kitchen. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U
Humberts
other
Buy a Photo
The hall has stairs to the first floor and beamed ceilings. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U

3. Entrance hall

The hall has stairs to the first floor and beamed ceilings. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U
Humberts
other
Buy a Photo
A large brick fireplace and chimney breast is the standout feature of this room. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U

4. Drawing room

A large brick fireplace and chimney breast is the standout feature of this room. Details: https://bit.ly/2I0t88U
Humberts
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5