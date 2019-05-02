Check out this dream home

Live like a Premier League footballer - even if you can't play like one - in this amazing mansion for £3.5 million

This sumptuous mansion in Edwalton is the stuff of dreams.

It has a swimming pool, bar area, beautiful rooms, bedrooms that open on to terraces and space to park the Ferrari. For details, visit Zoopla.

Take a dip in this elegant indoor pool

1. Swimming pool

And then enjoy a drink in your own bar area.

2. Bar area

Dine in style in this dining area.

3. Dining area

Relax in this stunning lounge area

4. Lounge

