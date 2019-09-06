Indulge yourself in this stunning home with bar, gym and cricket for £1.1 million
This amazing home also has a treatment room that is currently a hair salon and en-suite bathrooms to all bedrooms.
Check out these pictures and get more details here from property experts Zoopla.
1. Bar
Fully built in, enjoy a trip to the pub without leaving the comfort of your own home.
2. Kitchen/Living area
Open plan and spacious and beautifully designed and fitted.
3. Kitchen
The stylish kitchen has a large island as its central feature.
4. Conservatory/Dining room
An integral part of the kitchen providing an excellent living space at the heart of the home.
