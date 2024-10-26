Sykes Cottages are real homes away from home - they provide all the cosy comforts you’d expect from a holiday property and more.

I visited a Sykes holiday cottage with my partner, Callum, for a long weekend - and we were extremely impressed with the quality of the accommodation.

We went to The Garden Suite at Fiddler Hall Barn, Newby Bridge, Lake District, which is part of the Lakelovers collection. Surrounded by the most breathtaking views of fells, we instantly felt calm and relaxed as soon as arrived. It’s the perfect peaceful setting for a romantic getaway and, although you are only a short drive from the bustling town of Bowness-on-Windermere, here you feel like you are in a world of your own.

The building itself is beautiful; a single storey stone holiday home. Outdoors, there’s a beautiful garden to the rear complete with a table and chairs for alfresco dining, a pond, and a cute little summerhouse. Inside, it’s very spacious and there’s an open plan bedroom and lounge area. Through the door there’s a kitchen and up a short staircase there’s the bathroom.

When you step through the front door, the first thing you see is the inviting kingside bed, and when you look beyond that you see the cosy seating area and the back garden. There’s a choice of activities to keep you entertained as there’s a TV and the hosts, Philip and Gill, have also thoughtfully provided a selection of board games and books. The whole home is stylishly decorated, with beautiful neutral and pastel shades of blue and heather throughout. The colour scheme, plus the comfy soft furnishings, adds to the sense of calm and tranquality.

In the kitchen, there’s everything you need to cook a delicious meal, from the utensils to prepare to the plates and dishes to serve. The hosts had also provided some much appreciated essential food items to get us started; tea, coffee, bread, butter, biscuits - all of which are very much welcomed as we’d travelled a few hours in the car to get there. In fact, the first thing we did when we arrived was boil the kettle and sit outside with a cup of tea to take in the amazing fell views.

While unpacking we were delighted to find there was plenty of wardrobe space to put all of our things away, and also space to shut the suitcases away, which meant that it actually did feel like our home for the three days that we were there as the space was neat and tidy and everything had a place. Again, all the important little extras had been thought of too. There were super soft robes to wear, an iron and even a shoe shine kit.

The bathroom also had lovely amenities; a large walk in shower and a separate bath. Once more, Philip and Gill, went above and beyond to provide everything you could need - including things you may not even realise you need until you’re there and wouldn’t have packed. There’s plenty of towels, but also a basket full of handy things such as hand cream and nail polish remover. It’s these added touches that make the whole stay feel extra luxurious and show how much the hosts truly care. You really don’t need to pack anything to stay here other than your personal items, Philip and Gill have thought of everything.

Speaking of the Philip and Gill, they couldn’t have been any more welcoming. The home itself is sat within the generous and pictureque grounds of their home, which gives the best of both worlds. The home still feels very private and intimate as it’s in its own separate area, but they live just next door so if you do need any help they are there. When we met them, they were lovely to chat to and offered us some great advice about nearby places to visit, and also generously invited us to knock on their door if we needed any assistance. Although I have to say we didn’t require anything else because they had been so thorough with all the things they had provided.

This is a stunning countryside retreat, full of charm and beauty at every turn - and it’s absolutely immaculate. Owing to the relaxing environment, the quiet and idyllic location and the unbeatable views, you truly do feel the stresses of everyday life melt away throughout your stay. If you want a place to unwind and indulge in some self-care, or have a romantic break as a couple, then this is the place to go. In fact, Callum and I originally had plans to go out for tea while we were there but once we arrived we felt so at home and so relaxed there, we knew we didn’t want to leave and deciced to cook and eat in instead.

We did go out during our time there, however, as we’d arranged to meet friends - but I could have quite happily stayed in the home for the entire duration of our stay. It had absolutely everything you could want from a holiday home, and so much more. I could have sat out in the garden, which was very well maintained with a lovely array of flowers, from sunrise till sunset with a book. In the evenings, I did enjoy a long hot soak in the bath in the evening and then get comfy in the robe to sit and watch TV. We also sat outside once it has gone dark, just to look up at the stars as you can only see them properly in rural areas like this.

There’s almost a sense here that time stands still, and the beauty of the place makes you want to slow down and appreciate your wonderful surroundings. There’s an ornament in the lounge area which has the saying ‘find happiness in the little things’ and it made me smile as I found it perfectly summarises what this accommodation offers. I can’t praise the particular property enough, and Callum and I will certainly be looking to return during our next stay to the Lake District - which now can’t come soon enough. I must also add my thanks to the Philip and Gill, who made us feel so welcome, well cared for and properly pampered.

Sykes Cottages were also great. I was invited so the booking was arranged for me, however I was still sent all the usual information as any other guest would be, which included an online booking portal. I found this handy when I wanted to check details in relation to the booking, such as check-in and check-out times and the contact details for the hosts. I was also sent emails in the lead up to my stay which included useful information such as sugggested things to pack and key collection details. I found the whole process to be smooth and easy, and when I did need to speak to the Sykes team for some assistance I found everyone to be very warm and friendly.

There’s thousands of Sykes Cottages to choose from at locations across the UK and, judging by the quality of Fiddler Hall Barn, I’ll definitely be looking to book another Sykes property again for my next staycation. But, I think I’ll always have a soft spot for Philip and Gill’s place.