How hard is it to pass your driving test in Worksop?

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 56 per cent of all learners passed their practical test at the Worksop test centre between April and December 2018.

The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46 per cent.

Worksop test centre conducted 2,958 tests over the nine-month period and 1,643 people passed.

Historically, men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents, but the figures also show they have a higher pass rate.

At Worksop test centre, 61.6 per cent of men gained their licence compared to 50.7 per cent of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher than the old one.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving.

However, the new test does not seem to have bothered rookie drivers at Worksop test centre.

In November 2017, under the old test, the pass rate was 56.7 per cent, less than the rate in November 2018, with the new test.

At Worksop test centre, 56.4 per cent of people taking their test for the first time passed, with 36 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults.

Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

Mark Winn, the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency's chief driving examiner, said: "The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

"All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

"We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set.

"This includes the supervision of live tests."