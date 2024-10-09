Yours for £1 million -- fine countryside residence in idyllic Worksop location

Added to the market only this week is Oak House on Castle Farm Lane, which sits in an idyllic location next to Worksop Manor Estate but only a mile or so from the town centre.

It is set within beautiful grounds on a one-acre plot that was sold by the estate in about 1925 when the house was originally constructed. Extensions were added in 1955 and then again by the present owners about 1990.

Offered for sale for exactly £1 million by Newark-based estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners, the grand house is now a secluded five-bedroom pile. It is accessed by a private road and enhanced by a glorious garden that extends to established woodland, with newly-planted woodland opposite.

A number of high-value properties can be found nearby, as well as some excellent schools and convenient transport links, both by road and rail.

All the rooms at the property, which is centrally heated and double-glazed throughout, are south facing and attractively decorated, while tall window openings and bays ensure light and airy spaces.

The ground floor presents a porch entrance, reception hall, archway recess, two cloakrooms, lounge with bay window, separate dining room, games room, fitted kitchen and utility room.

On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to the bedrooms, all of which have en suite facilities and one of which has been converted into a study. A lobby contains two gas boilers providing independent heating and hot water for both floors.

Outside, Oak House is approached via two pairs of field gates that lead on to a tarmac driveway and turning point. Minimum maintenance is required to grounds that are well laid out, with a long, neatly manicured lawn, trees, greenhouse and vegetable garden. A detached garage and brick-built garden store boast security systems.

