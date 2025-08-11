WOW: Modern Worksop bungalow with swimming pool on the market for £500,000

Nestled in Kidd Lane in the highly sought-after village location of Firbeck, this impressive four-bedroom detached bungalow presents a rare and exciting opportunity for discerning buyers seeking a substantial family home with immense potential.

This property, on the market for £500,000 is a true gem, boasting generous living spaces, extensive outdoor amenities, and the chance to infuse your own personal style. Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious reception area that leads into the heart of this spacious residence.

The main lounge offers a bright and airy space, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

The good-sized kitchen/dining room is undoubtedly the hub of the home, offering ample space for family meals and entertaining.

Adjacent to the kitchen, a practical utility room provides additional storage and laundry facilities, helping to keep the main living areas clutter-free. This bungalow boasts four generously sized bedrooms, providing comfortable accommodation for the entire family.

The master bedroom is a true sanctuary, featuring a dedicated dressing area and a private en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom also boasts an en-suite shower room offering a touch of luxury and convenience.

Ideal for children, guests, or even a dedicated hobby room the remaining bedrooms are well-proportioned.

Meanwhile the luxury family bathroom serves these additional bedrooms, ensuring ample facilities for all residents. One of the most captivating features of this property is its extensive outdoor space.

The bungalow sits on a substantial plot, offering ample off-road parking for multiple vehicles, complemented by a large car port, providing shelter and security for your vehicles.

An enclosed lawned garden area provides a safe and private space for children to play or for outdoor entertaining. A charming stream runs through a portion of the garden, adding a picturesque and tranquil element to the landscape. For those who enjoy outdoor leisure and entertaining, the property truly excels. It boasts a private swimming pool, offering endless opportunities for summer fun and relaxation.

Adjacent to the pool, a dedicated seating area provides the perfect spot for sunbathing, al fresco dining, or simply enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

While the property is in need of some work, this presents a fantastic opportunity to add your own touch, transforming it into your dream home. Located in a popular village, the property is close to local amenities, schools, and transport links. Worksop town centre is within easy reach, offering a wider range of shops, services, and recreational facilities.

This property is offered with no upward vendor chain, simplifying the buying process and allowing for a smoother transaction. Viewing is essential to fully appreciate the size, potential, and unique charm of this property. To arrange a viewing contact Nicholsons Estate Agents on 01777 568894.

