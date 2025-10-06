WOW FACTOR: Sumptuous four bedroom home with pool and bar near Worksop

This outstanding four bedroomed home in Kiveton Lane, Todwick is on the market for offers over £1,750,000 and is the pinnacle of modern living.

The breathtaking property boasts good-sized bedroom suites and multiple reception areas whilst sitting in a sizeable plot.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase this amazing home, which has undergone a scheme of works to create a modern sanctuary. The ground floor contains the main living areas and the layout for Rightstone Lodge is flexible, meaning the new owner could change the rooms to suit their own unique tastes.

Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by a fabulous entrance hall that sets the tone for this amazing property, boasting a double-height ceiling with a large chandelier.

The heart of the home is the excellent open-plan living kitchen, which has high-specification integrated appliances and a superb dining/living area that has glazed roof panels, allowing for an expanse of natural light.

Additionally, there are two further reception rooms, including a stunning lounge with double doors opening to the rear of the property and an exceptional formal dining room. Other rooms off the entrance hall include a well-equipped gym and storage spaces. The utility room, accessed from the kitchen, connects the house to three separate, useful and contemporary spaces that are all linked by a large, light-filled corridor. These include the triple garage that has two floors, the leisure suite that has a heated swimming pool, a shower room and a contemporary bar.

With six reception rooms, this property is well-equipped for entertaining guests or exceptional family living. On the first floor is a sumptuous master bedroom suite, which includes a three-room en-suite, a snug, a dressing room and two balconies that overlook the rear of the home.

Three additional double bedroom suites make the property wonderfully spacious.

The second floor is currently used as storage but it can return to being a liveable space if the new owners require.

Externally, Rightstone Lodge boasts a striking exterior, including a tall electric-operated gate to obtain access, a wonderful front facade and off-road parking for multiple vehicles. To the rear is a pleasant garden with multiple seating areas and good access to multiple living spaces. The property is located within the village of Todwick, which is home to a primary school, a public house, village hall and shops. There is also a local park nearby and Rother Valley Country Park can be reached within a short drive.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Blenheim Homes & Land on 01144 463477.

1 . Stunning Enjoy luxury living at the fabulous Rightstone Lodge Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Pool party The leisure suite boasts a heated swimming pool Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Happy hour The perfect place to entertain - the leisure suite has a contemporary bar Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales