WOW FACTOR: Magnificent family executive property in Blyth is on the market for £460,000

Ideally situated within a small, exclusive development within the outskirts of Blyth this magnificent four/five bedroom executive property is on the market for £460,000.

This beautifully decorated home in Meadow Court is an ideal choice for growing families offering space and style. Upon entering, you are immediately greeted by the impeccable presentation that extends throughout the entire home.

The heart of this property is undoubtedly the fabulous open-plan kitchen diner, seamlessly integrated with a comfortable living area.

This expansive open-plan space is perfect for both everyday family life and entertaining guests, boasting bi-fold doors that open directly onto the garden, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

The kitchen is thoughtfully designed with contemporary fittings and ample workspace, complemented by a convenient utility room and a downstairs WC, enhancing the practicality of the ground floor. Ascending to the first floor, you will find four generously proportioned bedrooms, offering flexible accommodation to suit various needs.

Two bedrooms benefit from their own en suite shower rooms and the master bedroom features a dressing area.

A further well-appointed family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms, ensuring ample facilities for all residents.

The versatile layout also presents the potential for a fifth bedroom or a dedicated home office, catering to modern living requirements. Externally, the property truly shines with its large double garage, offering secure parking and additional storage solutions.

The expansive driveway provides ample off-road parking, complete with an EV charger already installed, catering to environmentally conscious homeowners. A delightful wrap-around garden is a true highlight, featuring a charming patio area perfect for al fresco dining and relaxation, surrounded by well-maintained lawns, offering a private oasis for outdoor enjoyment.

Within a short walk is Blyth, a charming and desirable location, renowned for its picturesque surroundings and strong community spirit.

Residents benefit from excellent local amenities and convenient access to major transport links, including the A1, making commuting to nearby towns such as Worksop, Retford, and Bawtry incredibly straightforward.

This executive home has been meticulously maintained and beautifully decorated throughout, ensuring a turn-key solution for its new owners.

The thoughtful design, high-quality finishes, and generous proportions make this an outstanding family residence.

Viewings are highly recommended to truly appreciate the quality and desirable location of this exceptional property.

For more information contact Nicholsons Estate Agents on 01777 568332.

