WOW FACTOR: 4 bed detached house offering luxury family living in a rural Worksop location

Willow Barn in Lindrick Dale is a magnificent family residence that is adorned by natural light and boasts a host of character features such as exposed stone walling and exposed timber beams.

Surrounding the home are extensive outdoor spaces that are thoughtfully landscaped and also include a two-storey agricultural building that could be used for a variety of purposes. Upon entering the property, a stunning open plan living kitchen awaits. Showcasing high, vaulted ceilings with exposed trusses and double-height glazing, the living kitchen is a truly outstanding space to enjoy everyday life.

Within the living kitchen, there are spacious areas for dining and relaxing, whilst the breakfast kitchen is well-appointed with integrated appliances and has additional space for dining.

Situated to one side of the living kitchen and accessed by bi-folding doors is a further reception room, which offers a blank slate for a new purchaser to make the space their own.

The first of four double bedrooms is positioned on the ground floor, with its own entrance/exit and en-suite, it could be the perfect retreat for a dependant relative. The first floor continues the unique nature of Willow Barn, with a fantastic steel staircase that rises to a suspended landing which overlooks the living kitchen and provides access to the bedrooms.

An impressive master bedroom is home to a dressing room, en-suite shower room and a mezzanine housing a freestanding bath.

Also on the first floor are two further double bedrooms, one with a mezzanine and both sharing a Jack-and-Jill en-suite. With double glazed roof windows throughout the upstairs, there is a light, airy feel to the accommodation. Externally, Willow Barn benefits from extensive green spaces, incorporating beautifully landscaped areas with a stone flagged courtyard for outdoor dining and well-stocked planted borders. Plenty of potential is offered by the agricultural building that could be utilised in a variety of ways. The property has good access to the local amenities of Worksop and South Anston including supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and public houses.

Willow Barn is just a short distance from the highly popular Lindrick Golf Club and well-regarded local schooling. Also being conveniently positioned for good access to the A57/A1, M1/M18 motorways and Retford train station can be reached in approximately 30 minutes for rail routes to London in under 1 hour 30 minutes.

Due to the remote nature of the property, there is excellent access to rural walks and other outdoor activities.

To book a viewing contact Blenheim Park Estates on 01144 462089.

