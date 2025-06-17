Worksop's most and least expensive streets revealed over the last five years

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Worksop postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Worksop postcodes, Old Gateford Road, Blyth Grove and Bentinck Court have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest streets include Crown Place, Cheapside and Potter Street.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “to keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Sparken Hill (S80) sold for £975,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £47,500 and under on Newcastle Avenue (S80), Crown Place (S80) and Crown Place (S80),” he concludes.

Did your street make the list?

1 . Money talks Worksop's most and least expensive streets revealed. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Old Gateford Road The most expensive street in Worksop is Old Gateford Road, Worksop, S81 8AZ, with an average house price of £678,000 with three houses sold on the street in the last five years. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Blyth Grove Blyth Grove, Worksop, S81 0JG, an average house price of £552,500 with five houses sold on the street in the last five years. Photo: Google Photo Sales