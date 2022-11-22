The three-storey, double-fronted building, at 6-8 Gateford Road, has the potential to be created into four flats, subject to the usual planning consent. And these flats could be rented out, bringing in a potential, estimated return of about £1,700 per month.

The property is set to be sold at an online auction that is being live streamed by Taylor James Auctions, of Birmingham, on Wednesday, November 30. The minimum bid has been set at £50,000.

If you are interested in bidding for the property, you need to log on the auction house’s website and register. Bidding starts at 8am and closes at 10.50am.

The three-storey property at 6-8 Gateford Road, Worksop that comes up for auction, online, on Wednesday next week.

The property is currently arranged as two freehold retail units, with a self-contained bedroom, and a maisonette above.

The ground floor features inter-connecting shop premises, with a separate WC.

On the first floor is an entrance hall, reception room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom with WC. And the second floor comprises a bedroom and a separate room.

Advertisement

The auction house stresses that the property “requires updating” but is “offered with vacant possession”. There is an outside yard at the back.

Check out our video above to be given a guided tour of the property.

Open viewings are also available when a representative of Taylor James Auctions will be on hand during your time slot.