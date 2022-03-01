Worksop property: Unique six bedroom home for sale on a corner plot with a bar and room for its own business

Estate agents describe the property in Coleridge Road as “unique” and “one of a kind.”

They say it “offers lots of house for its money” and is situated on a corner plot with plenty of outside space including a front yard area, perfect for a small business or for plenty of extra parking.

It has a large lounge, an open plan dining room as well as a family room with a patio door leading to the rear garden and a downstairs shower room.

The property is on the market Reeds Rains in Dinnington.

Lounge Good sized lounge with feature log burner in fireplace, front facing double glazed window, central heating radiator, hard wood flooring and coving to ceiling.

Kitchen In the kitchen there is a host of wall and base units along with brick built cooker area with space for range style cooker. Door leading to rear garden, rear facing double glazed window and tiled floor.

Garden The garden is split into two parts with one sitting area leading from the bar and a larger family garden area leading from the family room. There is fencing all round for great privacy.

The driveway big enough to house multiple vehicles. There is a separate yard perfect for running a small business or for extra parking, has large double outhouse/ shed to rear of yard.