This five-bedroom property on Penny Hill, Firbeck is on the market for £700,000.

Worksop property: Stunning five-bedroomed detached converted barn full of 'charm and character'

This fantastic five-bed converted barn is full of charm and character.

By Sam Jackson
Friday, 18th June 2021, 9:48 pm

Zoopla has listed a £700,000 situated on the outskirts of Fibeck on the border between Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire.

According to the description it has been ‘tastefully converted to a very high standard; has lots of flexible living space; is easy to maintain outside; and will make a fantastic rural retreat.’

For more information call contact Open Door Property.

Take a look around.

