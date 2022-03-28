The four bedroom property, in St Davids Close, in Worksop, is on sale with agents Bartrop and Dilks.

The estate agents description says: “Offered for sale within our Signature Range with an internal inspection being most highly recommended is this most stunning, four bedroom detached executive home that is a self designed new build property that offers an exceptionally high standard of fixtures and fittings throughout.

"The property has been designed to give delightful accommodation which benefits from gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows.

"Every attention to detail has been made within the home and accommodation thoughtfully designed to give the prospective purchasers a most unique property within the town.”

For more visit Batrop and Dilks, in Bridge Street, call 01909 509001 or visit www.bartropanddilks.co.uk

Lets take a look around….

1. bartrop property 11.jpeg A most stunning breakfast kitchen and sitting room with glass pyramid skylight, an delightful range of fitted wall and base units, quartz work surfaces, central Island with breakfast bar seating and sink unit with mixer steam tap, pop up USB sockets. There are also full length Bi-Fold opening doors to the rear garden/patio. Photo: Breakfast kitchen and sitting room Photo Sales

2. Garden Gardens to the front and rear. The rear being well enclosed with granite extensive paved patio and steps down to the lawn. There are flood and step lights plus external sockets and an outside tap. Photo: Bartrop and Dilks Photo Sales

3. Bathroom The bathroom has a free standing bath, double sized shower glass cubicle and mains shower unit, low flush w.c, wall mounted wash hand basin within a vanity unit, frosted rear window, two heated towel rails, tiling to walls and floor, extractor fan, spot lighting to the ceiling. Photo: Bartrop and Dilks Photo Sales

4. Dining room The dining room has three feature floor to ceiling side windows, spot lighting to the ceiling and central heating radiator. Photo: Bartrop and Dilks Photo Sales