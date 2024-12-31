Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you want to start the new year in a luxurious new home look no further.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From properties with stunning views to high end homes with acres of land – The Worksop Guardian has collated a gallery of 8 of the most expensive houses in and around Worksop, all currently listed for sale.

So whether you’re in the market for your new dream home or just window shopping, take a look – which one is your favourite.

An exceptional country residence occupying a discrete but commanding elevated position overlooking Lindrick Golf Course comprising formal terracing, lawns, woodland, a secret garden, ornamental ponds and an attractive Japanese-inspired area. The house provides more than 10,000 square feet of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation.

A wonderful Grade I period property offering over 9,300 sq ft of versatile accommodation nestling in about 10.11 acres of grounds. The property is believed to have once been the hunting lodge to the wonderful Worksop Manor.