Worksop houses: 8 of the most expensive houses for sale in Worksop
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
If you want to start the new year in a luxurious new home look no further.
From properties with stunning views to high end homes with acres of land – The Worksop Guardian has collated a gallery of 8 of the most expensive houses in and around Worksop, all currently listed for sale.
So whether you’re in the market for your new dream home or just window shopping, take a look – which one is your favourite.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.