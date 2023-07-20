Worksop and Retford house prices increased more than East Midlands average in May
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.6 per cent over the last year.
The average Bassetlaw district house price in May was £202,463, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3 per cent increase on April.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.3 per cent, and Bassetlaw was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Bassetlaw rose by £11,000 – putting the area 12th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Amber Valley, where property prices increased on average by 9.7 per cent, to £234,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Bassetlaw spent an average of £170,600 on their property – £8,900 more than a year ago, and £46,100 more than in May 2018.
Advertisement
Advertisement
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £229,200 on average in May – 34.3 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terrace houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Bassetlaw in May – they increased 2.5 per cent, to £141,785 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 4.7 per cent.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 2.4 per cent monthly; up 6.5 per cent annually; £300,222 average;
- Semi-detached: up 2.2 per cent monthly; up 5.2 per cent annually; £173,044 average;
- Flats: up 2.4 per cent monthly; up 3.7 per cent annually; £98,523 average.
How do property prices in Bassetlaw compare?
Buyers paid 18.1 per cent less than the average price in the East Midlands of £247,000 in May for a property in Bassetlaw. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.
The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £394,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in Bassetlaw. Rutland properties cost 2.2 times the price as homes in Bolsover, £177,000 average, at the other end of the scale.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in May
-
Bassetlaw: £202,463;
- East Midlands: £247,242;
- UK: £285,861.
Annual change to May
- Bassetlaw: 5.6 per cent;
- East Midlands: 3.4 per cent;
- UK: 1.9 per cent.
Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands