However, the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen prices in the area grow 3.4 per cent over the last year.

The average Bassetlaw house price in April was £198,392, Land Registry figures show, 0.5 per cent down on March.

The picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.3 per cent. Bassetlaw was lower than the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands in April were in Rutland. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Radar

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Bassetlaw rose £6,400, putting the area 28th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities for annual growth.

The highest regional annual growth was in Melton, where prices increased, on average, 13.3 per cent, to £316,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Lindsey lost 0.1 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £208,000.

First steps on property ladder

First-time buyers in Bassetlaw spent an average of £167,300 on their property, £5,400 more than in April 2022 and £40,000 more than in April 2018.Former owner-occupiers paid £224,500 on average in April, 34.2 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Terrace house owners saw the biggest fall in prices in Bassetlaw in April, down 0.8 per cent, to £138,493 on average. However, over the last year, prices rose 2.2 per cent.

Other types of property:

Detached: down 0.3 per cent monthly; up 4.3 per cent annually; £294,307 average;

Semi-detached: down 0.5 per cent monthly; up 3.1 per cent annually; £169,743 average;

Flats: down 0.4 per cent monthly; up 0.6 per cent annually; £96,564 average.

How do property prices in Bassetlaw compare?

Buyers paid 19.9 per cent less than the average price in the East Midlands of £248,000 in April for a property in Bassetlaw. The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland; £380,000 average and 1.9 times the price in Bassetlaw. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times the price of Mansfield homes, £179,000 average, at the other end of the scale.

Factfile

Average April price

Bassetlaw: £198,392;

East Midlands:£247,634;

UK: £286,489.

Annual change to April

Bassetlaw: 3.4 per cent;

The East Midlands: 4.6 per cent;

UK: 3.5 per cent.

East Midlands highest and lowest annual growth