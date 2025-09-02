WORKING FROM HOME: 10 properties currently on the market in Worksop with a home office

The demands for a home office have never been so high and with that in mind we’ve found some of the best new properties on the market with a study or office space.
See something you like? Visit Zoopla for more information or to book a viewing.
1. 4 bed detached house, High Street, Whitwell, Worksop - £700,000
A true gem, with no upward chain. The property boasts three bedrooms with an office which has the potential to be made into a fourth bedroom, providing ample space for a growing family or for those wanting to work from home. Photo: Zoopla
2. 4 bed link detached house, The Baulk, Worksop - £395,000
Upstairs there is the landing, three double bedrooms, smaller bedroom currently being utilised as a study - perfect for those working from home. Photo: Zoopla
3. 3 bed detached house, Doncaster Road, Langold, Worksop - £490,000
Step through the front door into a welcoming entrance hall, complete with stairs rising to the first floor and a cosy nook featuring a charming side facing feature window, ideal as a reading nook or compact study area. Photo: Zoopla
4. 4 bed detached house, Church Lane, Worksop - £360,000
The property benefits from a dedicated reception room perfect for a study for home workers or could be utilised as a playroom. Photo: Zoopla