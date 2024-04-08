Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rippon Homes has acquired the land to add a new phase to its development, The Edge in Worksop.

The next phase of homes, called The Sett, will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessica Place, Sales Manager at Rippon Homes said: “We are really excited to bring another phase to our successful development, The Edge in Worksop. The previous phases have been extremely popular, and we are encouraging those interested in the new phase to register their interest.

Rippon Homes has acquired the land to add an exciting new phase to its highly successful development, The Edge in Worksop.

​“We have built a brilliant community at The Edge and hope to add to that thriving community with the next phase of buyers at The Sett.”

The homes will feature traditional exteriors, with aspirational interiors and attention to detail, and be built to the highest quality.