The neighbourhood was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the UK’s most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was Vale of Belvoir. Newark was third, Beeston was fourth, and Southwell was fifth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the building, vibrant cultural life, green spaces and the good mix of contemporary and classical architecture.

Wollaton Hall.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people with panels in each county including Nottinghamshire.

Wollaton – 51st on the national list – sits towards the west of Nottingham and is home to more than 24,000 residents. The area is best known for the spectacular Wollaton Hall which is a historic Elizabethan mansion.

A Furniturebox spokesman said: “Wollaton is the most stylish place to live in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Any of the locations in Notts voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish city, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Notts' most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.