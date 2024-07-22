Win £5k to kickstart your dream business in a brand new competition to reinvent your garage space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of employees dream of quitting their 9-5 and starting a business of their own.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With this in mind, garage door specialists Garolla have launched a new competition for aspiring business owners to kickstart or accelerate their dream venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For existing business owners working from home, it can also be a great way to free up the rest of your house by making more use of your garage space. Plus, many of the most successful businesses started out from a humble garage (including Apple, Google, and The Walt Disney Co., to name a few).

Win £5k to kickstart your dream business in your garage.

One lucky winner will win a garage fit out worth up to £5,000, plus a brand new Garolla garage door, to help their business idea become a reality, or grow an existing small business. The prize will also consist of furnishings to transform the garage into a usable business work space (e.g. storage, office equipment, lighting, heating, flooring, specialist equipment, etc), depending on which is most suitable for the winner’s business.

To win, budding business owners need to fill in a short entry form, including a top-level description of their business (including desired fit-out ideas), and upload a photo of their current garage set-up for consideration. The competition is open to prospective business owners, as well as existing small business owners with an at-home set up. To enter, visit: www.garolla.co.uk/win-home-business-fitout

Once the competition has closed, a shortlist of entries will be contacted to discuss their idea in further detail and to gather any additional eligibility information. On review of this additional information from the shortlisted entries, one final winner will be chosen via a random draw and announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Mayne, COO at Garolla commented: “We’re so excited to hear about the UK’s passions and entrepreneurial dreams. Whether you want to set up your own fitness or wellbeing business, hair and beauty salon, or even an ecommerce business (such as handmade crafts, like woodworking, fashion and accessories, jewellery, home decor, or personalised items) - there are no restrictions on the type of business that can enter our competition, providing it can be done from a properly fitted-out garage space on your property.

“Proper security measures are key to protect your new livelihood, and one key aspect to consider is your garage door. However, not all garage doors are made equal… Unless properly reinforced, older garage doors with an ‘up and over’ mechanism can be forced open, making these garages more vulnerable against intruders and the contents susceptible to burglary. These older doors can also let in draughts, aren’t watertight, and take up lots of valuable space, which can all impact the running of your business.

“As part of the prize, the winner will receive a new Garolla garage door (including installation) - Garolla’s electric roller garage doors are made from double-skinned aluminium and insulated with high-density polyurethane for added strength, as well as secure guide rails, auto locks (which ensure the door cannot be lifted manually), and anti-clone remote control technology. Our SafeGuard Plus system also features ‘KeeLoq’ – a rolling code technology to prevent remote control fob cloning by criminals”.

The competition closes at 5pm on Friday 30th August 2024.