If so, then check out this truly exquisite character property, perfectly suited to stylish family living, in the desirable village of Whitwell.

The four-bedroom detached home has just come on to the Worksop property market, with respected estate agents Pinewood Properties, of Clowne, inviting offers in the region of £495,000 and stressing that there is no upward chain.

The remarkable property, which can be found at Hillside, has to be seen to be believed, so please feast your eyes on our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

The ground floor boasts an entrance porch, an exceptional open-plan kitchen and dining area, a spacious living room, utility room and WC, many of which include lovely character features, including ceiling beams. There is also access to a basement that has been turned into a bar and storage cellar.

The first floor houses a family bathroom and all four bedrooms, including a stunning master with en suite shower room and terrace with countryside views.

The outdoor space is a true highlight – and not just because of off-street parking space and an integral garage at the front. The rear garden is delightful, with a lawn area offering more superb views and leading on to a terrace and decked barbecue area.

1 . Spacious lounge The entrance porch at the £495,000 Whitwell house takes us directly into this spacious lounge, which is the main reception room. Facing the front of the property, it has a traditional exposed ceiling beam and a fitted carpet. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

2 . Multi-fuel log-burner A second shot of the bright and cosy lounge, which includes a feature fireplace with multi-fuel log-burner. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

3 . Exceptional kitchen On now to the exceptional U-shaped kitchen, which faces the back of the house. It includes a square ceramic sink with a flexi mixer tap, a square-edged oak worktop, a fully tiled floor and an exposed ceiling beam. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

4 . Range-style cooker in inglenook A focal point of the kitchen is a terrific range-style cooker in an inglenook. There's also an integrated dishwasher and fridge, while the whole space is open plan and flows seamlessly into a dining area. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales