We tried out two kitchen appliance staples in beautiful designs and they transformed a drab room

A kettle and toaster from the Laura Ashley range.

We were lucky enough to try out two kitchen appliance staples in beautiful designs and they transformed a drab room.

The Laura Ashley range from VQ offers top quality items in dreamy patterns and styles including kettles, toasters, blenders, mixers and slow cookers, perfect for creating a gorgeous kitchen without breaking the bank.

We tried out the Laura Ashley 1.7L Dome Kettle Elveden Navy which is currently on sale for £69.99 (RRP £89.99) and matching Elveden Navy 4 Slice Toaster at £89.99.

Aside from the stunning style the kettle features a temperature dial so you can keep an eye on when your cuppa will be ready and the toaster has an added bonus of a warming rack.

Our visitors over the festive period all commented on how lovely they thought the items were, and that’s a good enough review for me.

For more from the range and to buy visit Amazon here.