This updated, five-bedroom dormer bungalow, all ready to move into, could be the ideal Christmas present for a growing Worksop family hankering after more space.

Offers in the region of £425,000 are being invited by estate agents Strike for the eyecatching, detached property on Pilgrims Court at Shireoaks.

It’s in a family-friendly area, with lots of green space and schools close by, and the current owners deserve a lot of credit for the way they have turned it into a spacious home offering a contemporary style of living.

The bungalow spans 1,772 square feet and, with winter in full swing, prospective buyers will be delighted to know it benefits from a new boiler and new cavity wall insulation.

The entrance porch opens into the hallway, and on the immediate right is a former garage, which has been converted into a bedroom and could be used as a snug.

There is a modern, fitted kitchen and utility room, while further down the hallway sits a generously-sized sitting room. At the end of the hallway are two double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite bathroom, and a study area that leads into the conservatory.

Two more bedrooms can be found upstairs, and there is also a family bathroom. One of the bedrooms has an en suite shower room, and there is space to create a dressing area, with the potential to have wardrobes fitted.

Outside, the front driveway has parking space for three cars, while a detached garage is perfect for storage. At the back, a private garden boasts a turfed lawn, well-planted borders and a patio area.

To get more of a feel for the property, browse through our photo gallery below.

