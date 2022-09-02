Unique, historic £750,000 cottage with stables in beautiful village of Letwell

Carrying a guide price of £750,000 with estate agents Rural Scene, it’s a characterful, four-bedroom, detached property on Barker Hades Road.

Set in an acre of secluded, stone-walled gardens, bordered on two sides by open countryside, the house oozes historic charm.

All four bedrooms, as well as a bathroom and toilet, can be found upstairs, while the ground floor comprises reception room, dining room, snug, kitchen and utility room.

It occupies the site of the original Letwell Manor House, which dates back to about 1615, and the history of the village notes that the huge oak timbers inside are reputed to have come from an ancient medieval galleon.

The cottage has been home for the same family for more than 50 years but, reluctantly, the current owners are now downsizing.

It can be utilised as an equestrian centre because it has its own multiple stables, tack room and stone outbuildings, plus three adjoining acres of land with a manege that the vendors have rented for the past 50 years and will continue to be available.

Letwell is an attractive, unspoilt and sought-after village, just off the B6463 between Dinnington and Langold. It is located within a conservation area.

Check out our photo gallery and feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Character and charm As soon as you walk into the main reception room, you get a feel for the character and charm of the Letwell cottage. Brimming with beams and distinguished by a feature fireplace, this is a room to make you feel at home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Reception room This is the ground-floor reception room from another angle. It is a good size and also benefits from plenty of light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Rustic kitchen The kitchen has a real rustic, cottagey feel to it. Lots of appliances, storage units and worktops. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Light and lengthy A look at the lengthy kitchen from the other end. Windows let in plenty of light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales